Today: Sunny, but very cold. Highs near 20° with feels like temps only in the single digits this afternoon. Fun fact: It will be colder here than it will be in Anchorage, AK (high: around 30°).
Tonight: Still frigid. Temps will linger in the teens to near 20° with feels like temp in the teens and single digits.
Tomorrow: Very cold in the morning, then not quite as cold in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s with feels like temps in the low 30s.
Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s.

Heads up: Another shot of arctic air is likely this weekend.