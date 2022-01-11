By Matt Villafane, CBS2 Weather Producer
Good evening all,READ MORE: 14 Victims Of Bronx High-Rise Fire Identified While FDNY Investigation Focuses On Self-Closing Doors
Tuesday night will be another frigid night with clear skies and winds calming a bit, as the low drops to 17.As More Children Are Hospitalized With COVID, Gov. Hochul Urges Families To Get Kids Vaccinated
Wednesday will see temps rising steeply from the deep freeze of Tuesday to more normal readings as we see a high of 38 under mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night will not be as cold as night with a low around 28 and partly cloudy conditions.Bronx High-Rise Fire: Some City Residents Say They Have No Choice But To Use Space Heaters On Brutally Cold Days
As we look ahead, a coastal system may affect the region later during the weekend. We are closely monitoring it and will update the forecast as needed.