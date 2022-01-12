NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down a man and woman seen on video attacking a man at a bodega in the Bronx.
It happened the night after Christmas on Morris Park Avenue near White Plains Road.
Surveillance video shows the group fighting inside the store.
The woman can be seen hitting the victim with a hammer, before the male suspects pulls out a gun and points it at him.
The video continues outside the store, where the woman continues to attack him with the hammer. The man then fires a single gunshot into the side of the store.
No one was hit, but the victim was taken to the hospital for stitches.
Anyone with information about his attackers is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.