WINDSOR, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Some teachers across Connecticut wore black Wednesday to send a message about COVID safety concerns.
Teachers in Windsor, just north of Hartford, protested outside a school before the start of classes.
The teachers are demanding better support and supplies. They say they’ve only been given one face mask and no at-home COVID tests.
Connecticut's largest teachers union says it's a statewide issue.
“We’ve seen the governor’s press conferences saying all of these things are available to them and then they are not,” said Kate Dias with the Connecticut Education Association.
"Bottom line is the kids have to be at school, and for us to do our jobs, they have to, we have to be safe," teacher Cay Freeman said.
CBS2 reached out to Gov. Ned Lamont’s office about the issues the teachers raised, but so far, no response.