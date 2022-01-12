NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Who killed Kristal Bayron Nieves?

Police are offering a $10,000 reward as the search continues for whoever gunned down the 19-year-old early Sunday morning while she was working at a Burger King in East Harlem.

The suspect was caught on video just before 1 a.m. inside the restaurant on 116th Street near Lexington Avenue.

Police said he walked in demanding money, then shot Bayron Nieves in the stomach.

The reward for the information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the subject wanted for the MURDER of KRISTAL BYRON NIEVES has been increased to $10,000. Contact us anonymously: 1-800-577-TIPS or via our website. (link in bio.) https://t.co/gY6xuBFnIs pic.twitter.com/sBenVYYDQQ — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) January 12, 2022

Her family spoke out Tuesday for the first time.

“Kristal didn’t deserve this. She did not wake up thinking she wouldn’t make it back home. This is hurting our family so much and we just want justice for her already,” cousin Kiara Fuentes said.

Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell joined the family and the group Stand Up to Violence as they rallied outside the restaurant.

“The person who did this must be caught, and those who carry guns in my city, we will find you,” Adams said. “You have an opportunity to go and get the services and be part of the organizations and groups and get your life together. You have an opportunity to not bring violence. But you will not use your condition as an excuse to take the life of a 19-year-old.”

Police said the suspect also punched a female manager in the face and pistol-whipped a male customer. Both are expected to recover.

The NYPD is now offering a $3,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment, along with a $6,500 reward upon conviction. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.