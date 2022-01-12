CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Today: Still cold this morning, then feeling a little better this afternoon. Highs near 40 with feels like temps in the low 30s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tonight: Some extra clouds with perhaps a flurry N&W. Lows in the low 30s and 20s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow: Partly sunny and quiet with highs in the low to mid 40s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Friday: Breezy and a little colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

Heads up:

-Another arctic blast over the weekend. The core of the cold will be in place Friday night through Saturday night, then temperatures will start to recover on Sunday.

-Watching a system Sunday night into Monday morning that has the potential to bring snow, rain and wind to our area. More details to come…

