Today: Still cold this morning, then feeling a little better this afternoon. Highs near 40 with feels like temps in the low 30s.
Tonight: Some extra clouds with perhaps a flurry N&W. Lows in the low 30s and 20s.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny and quiet with highs in the low to mid 40s.
Friday: Breezy and a little colder. Highs in the upper 30s.
Heads up:
-Another arctic blast over the weekend. The core of the cold will be in place Friday night through Saturday night, then temperatures will start to recover on Sunday.
-Watching a system Sunday night into Monday morning that has the potential to bring snow, rain and wind to our area. More details to come…