SUFFERN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters are battling a four-alarm blaze in Rockland County.

The flames broke out around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on Lafayette Avenue in Suffern.

The fire ripped through a row of businesses.

So far, there’s no word of injuries.

Lafayette is closed from Chestnut Street to Washington Avenue in both directions, and people are asked to avoid the area.

