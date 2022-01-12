SUFFERN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters are battling a four-alarm blaze in Rockland County.
The flames broke out around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on Lafayette Avenue in Suffern.READ MORE: All 17 Bronx Fire Victims Identified, Youngest Was Just 2 Years Old
The fire ripped through a row of businesses.READ MORE: U.S. Judge Refuses To Drop Sex Abuse Lawsuit Against Prince Andrew
So far, there’s no word of injuries.
Lafayette is closed from Chestnut Street to Washington Avenue in both directions, and people are asked to avoid the area.MORE NEWS: Caught On Video: Man Attacked With Hammer, Shot At Outside Bodega In The Bronx
Check back with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.