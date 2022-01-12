NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a big announcement Wednesday on the development of wind energy off the coast of New York and New Jersey.
The Department of the Interior said it will hold an auction next month that will allow companies to bid on leases for 480,000 acres, from the waters off New York all the way to Cape May.
“Offshore wind development within the New York Bight will generate up to seven gigawatts of clean energy. That’s enough to power 2 million homes. We also expect this will create tens of thousands of good-paying jobs in the region,” Secretary Deb Haaland said.
Haaland said leases will include a stipulation that developers make every reasonable effort to ensure that each project is built with union labor.