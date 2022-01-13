NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The 10th annual Schomburg Center Black Comic Book Festival gets underway Thursday.
This year's event will be fully virtual, with all panels and workshops held online.
The three-day festival highlights the work of Black comic book and graphic novel creators from across the country.
CLICK HERE for a list of events and how to register