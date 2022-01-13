NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head early Thursday morning in Brooklyn.
The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. inside a rental hall on East 92nd Street in Canarsie.
Police said an event was wrapping up at the time.
The 46-year-old victim was rushed to a local hospital.
There's no word on a suspect or motive.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.