NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sunday’s tragic fire in the Bronx should be a reminder to all of us that a single spark can turn into a life-threatening fire.
Whether you live in a second-floor walk-up, a high-rise building or a single-story home, it’s imperative to have an escape plan and review it often with those in your household.
While the investigation continues into what happened in the Bronx, the FDNY says it appears the fire started because of a space heater that malfunctioned in a second-floor duplex.
CBS2’s Dana Tyler spoke to Lt. James McCarthy, president of the Uniformed Fire Officers Association, about fire prevention and safety.