By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning! It’s cold out the door, but nowhere near as bitter as how we started yesterday morning. Temps are around 30 in the city and 20s in the suburbs. Winds are very light, so there’s not much of a wind chill factor.

Today will be a few degrees milder with highs reaching the mid to upper 40s this afternoon for most. Expect partly sunny skies with more high clouds at times.

For Friday, things start to change a bit… temps will be in the upper 30s, gradually falling later in the day. It’s breezy with gusts to 30 mph as a system passes well offshore. Then the next arctic blast moves in overnight. Waking up Saturday morning, temps will be in the teens and single digits, feeling sub-zero once again!

Much of the weekend looks dry before attention turns to a potential coastal storm for Sunday night into Monday. It’s still too early for specifics, although the trend today as been for a mixed bag of precip with a more inland storm track. Stay tuned!