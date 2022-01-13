CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Martin Luther King Jr., New Jersey, Wayne

WAYNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey rabbi who stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. throughout the Civil Rights Movement has died.

Rabbi Israel Dresner spoke with CBS2’s Lisa Rozner from his home in Wayne back in December after learning he had stage four colon cancer.

His friendship with King started in 1962 when the rabbi visited him in a Georgia jail cell.

King visited Dresner’s synagogue twice.

In 1965, Dresner delivered the prayer on Turnaround Tuesday in Selma, Alabama, at King’s request.

READ MORE: ‘Most Arrested Rabbi’ Israel Dresner Reflects On Life Of Activism After Being Diagnosed With Stage 4 Colon Cancer

He was also arrested several times marching for civil rights.

Dresner died Thursday at age 92.

CBSNewYork Team