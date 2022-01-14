NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect is under arrest in the deadly shooting of 19-year-old Kristal Bayron Nieves at a Burger King in East Harlem.

Police say Winston Glynn is facing murder and robbery charges. According to authorities, he has four prior arrests, most recently on assault and weapons charges in 2020.

Bayron Nieves was shot and killed early Sunday morning after a man walked into the fast food restaurant on East 116th Street demanding money from the register.

Earlier Friday, CBS2’s Leah Mishkin spoke with neighbors of the victim’s family.

“I feel bad for her family. My condolences to her family,” Elizabeth Aponte told Mishkin. “I can’t imagine losing a child. I have three kids of my own.”

Aponte described the Nieves family as polite and private, and said the mom always says hello and goodbye in passing.

“It’s sad that she had to lose her life at a young age, especially just starting to work and trying to be productive in life,” Aponte added.

The community gathered in front of the Burger King for a candlelight vigil Thursday, and the candles were still burning a day later. Many passing the memorial stopped to pay their respects.

“It’s a shame, because that girl is somebody’s child,” said Ali Jordan. “They really should pay for it, because that was evil.”

Kenya Webb dropped off flowers and a Teddy bear.

“He didn’t have to kill no 19-year-old girl,” she said. “No, no, that’s just not acceptable right there.”

Signs on the wall bear messages that read, “I wish you can come back,” and “Harlem will never forget you.”

“I really, really hope they find out who did that, I do. I’m angry,” Webb said.

The NYPD is expected to share an update on the investigation at 2:30 p.m. Watch streaming live on CBSN New York.

CBS2’s Leah Mishkin contributed to this report.