NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – We’re in for a weekend of significant weather changes and challenges, culminating in a storm that’ll impact our area early Monday morning, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Here’s what to expect and when:

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Strong, gusty winds begin to usher in our next arctic air mass. Expect wind gusts of 30-40 mph with feels like temperatures in the 20s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Temperatures will plummet into the teens and single digits across the area with winds still gusting 30-40 mph. Wind chills in and around the city will range from 0 to -10 and N&W they will range from -10 to -25. That said, the National Weather Service has issued wind chill advisories and wind chill warnings for our northwest suburbs that will go into effect starting late tonight.

SATURDAY MORNING: Bitterly cold air will be in place with a lingering breeze. That said, high temperatures will only be in the teens and low 20s, but because of the wind it will only feel like the single digits and perhaps the teens in the warmest spots.

SATURDAY NIGHT: It will be another frigid night, but thankfully the winds will relax. Expect widespread lows in the teens and single digits with perhaps some sub-zero air temperatures and wind chills N&W.

SUNDAY MORNING: It will remain very cold, but temperatures will actually make a run for the freezing mark late in the day. And with the wind still somewhat absent, it will feel like the teens and 20s into the afternoon.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Snow and rain will overspread the area. The likelihood at this point is it will remain snow well N&W; snow will mix with some rain across our more immediate northwest suburbs; a brief period of snow is expected in the city before changing to rain; and it should be mainly a rain event for our southeast suburbs. This storm will also have the potential to produce wind gusts in excess of 50 mph. That said, we could see down tree limbs and even whole trees along with some power outages.

MONDAY MORNING: The remaining precipitation lifts out. Several inches of snowfall is expected across our northwest suburbs with potentially significant snowfall (6+”) for our more distant northwest suburbs. Coastal flooding is probable at this point, so we’ll have to keep an eye on the high tide cycles that day.

