NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York is “turning the corner” on the latest COVID surge, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday.

It’s not time to “spike the football” just yet, Hochul said, but the numbers are finally heading in a good direction, CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported.

The 7-day average number of cases reached its highest point last week, but is declining and is projected to continue to drop, according to the governor.

“We had over 90,000 cases one week ago today,” Hochul said. “Forty-nine thousand right now. So that is a very positive trend.”

New York’s positivity and hospitalization rates are falling too. After reaching a peak of 23% positive last week, the state reported 16% positivity Friday.

#COVID Percent Positive Update: -300,868 Test Results Reported

-16.30% Positive pic.twitter.com/hzZfSdvNpD — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) January 14, 2022

“We are starting to see a decline of our hospitalizations, down about 245 since the day before,” Hochul said. “Still about 12,000. They’re still too high. Twelve thousand is not something that we are saying is a positive news story. It is still very high, but this will eventually catch up with the trend that’s just beginning.”

The governor said about 42% of people hospitalized in the state went in for something else and learned they had COVID from automatic testing.

#COVID Case and Hospitalization Update: -49,027 New Cases

-12,207 Hospitalizations (-245)

-177 New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS pic.twitter.com/bMTPkOPvFR — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) January 14, 2022

Hochul said she believes the positive trends will continue and thanked New Yorkers.

“It’s because you got vaccinated, you wear your masks. You kinda gripe a little at me about it – I hear it even in my own household sometimes – but you’ve all done the right thing,” Hochul said.

The governor said New York City-area hospitals are trending down, but upstate ones are “not out of the woods yet,” notably in areas with lower vaccination rates.

The indoor mask rule for public places will remain in effect through February 1, but Hochul said officials are constantly assessing it.