NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A New York City lawmaker and the Department of Sanitation are teaming up to clean up the curbs.
Councilwoman Julie Menin says overflowing trash bins are a top complaint in her district.
Currently, the sanitation department does three pickups per day, and two on Sunday.
Menin announced Friday she's allocating $120,000 to add supplemental pickups on the Upper East Side.
With the extra money, bins will be emptied four times a day four days a week.