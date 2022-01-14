Breaking NewsPolice: Winston Glynn Arrested In Deadly Shooting Of Kristal Bayron Nieves At East Harlem Burger King
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A New York City lawmaker and the Department of Sanitation are teaming up to clean up the curbs.

Councilwoman Julie Menin says overflowing trash bins are a top complaint in her district.

Currently, the sanitation department does three pickups per day, and two on Sunday.

Menin announced Friday she’s allocating $120,000 to add supplemental pickups on the Upper East Side.

With the extra money, bins will be emptied four times a day four days a week.

