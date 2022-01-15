PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Crews battled an 11-alarm fire in Passaic on Friday night.

The smoke was so widespread, it shut down a major highway and could be seen nearly 10 miles away.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora spoke to Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost on Facebook just after 12 a.m. Saturday.

Trentacost said most of the building that the fire originated in has collapsed. It was used for storage of plastics and pallets. According to Trentacost, a portion of the building had chlorine in it, but he said, “That seems to be under control at this time.”

As CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports, sirens could be heard from every direction in Passaic as the fire raged out of control.

“It’s unfortunate. You don’t know who was in there, you know? So it’s just bad to watch right now,” one resident said.

The fire started around 8:30 p.m. at two buildings on Canal Street.

Watch Nick Caloway’s 11 p.m. report —

A fireball reached several stories high, and a toxic cloud of smoke could be seen, and smelled, miles away. New York City warned residents they may be able to see or smell smoke from the fire.

Passaic’s mayor took to Facebook to warn people who live nearby.

“To all residents in the immediate area, please close your windows as our firefighters are desperately working to get this fire under control,” he said.

Large fire at a chemical plant in Passaic New Jersey. The mayor is asking nearby residence to keep their windows closed. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/mLVrSjdwql — Nick Caloway (@NickJCaloway) January 15, 2022

Some neighbors went to take pictures and video. Others fled in the other direction.

“Yeah, that’s why I’m heading out right now. I don’t know what these people are doing getting too close. But it’s worrying. You don’t know what’s going to happen,” resident Joel Heredia said.

“That’s why we left. We came to check it out to see how bad the situation was because we live right over there. And we don’t know if the fumes are going to come over and if it’s going to have any long-term side effects for, like, lungs or anything. So it’s really scary,” resident Sophia Liu said.

Some residents of nearby apartment buildings were not taking any chances.

Leidy Caraballo’s family packed up the car to make a run for it.

“And we see the fire, so we don’t want to wait until the fire passes our building,” she said.

Latest from the chemical warehouse fire in Passaic. Mayor tells me no injuries reported. Two large chemical companies are burning. One makes Chlorine. Again, residents asked to keep their windows closed. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/HWZOZsZwwj — Nick Caloway (@NickJCaloway) January 15, 2022

The mayor and the fire chief say the only person in the buildings was a security guard, who has been accounted for. The guard says the buildings were vacant after 5 p.m.

Several roads in the area were closed because of that fire, including the nearby Route 21, which was shut down in both directions at Exit 12/Dayton Street.

The fire chief said one firefighter was transported to a local hospital after getting hit in the face by debris.

CBS2’s Nick Caloway contributed to this report.