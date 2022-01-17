NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a 15-year-old girl was found dead in the street Monday in Brooklyn.
Based on the trauma to her body, investigators believe she was struck by a car.
The girl was discovered shortly before 8 a.m. near Bedford Avenue and Avenue P in Sheepshead Bay.
She was pronounced dead on the scene.
So far, there's no information about the vehicle involved.
Anyone with information about the suspected hit-and-run is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.