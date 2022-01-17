YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A police officer remained in intensive care Monday night after responding to a report about a gunman in a Yonkers apartment building.

Police said the officer jumped from the third floor to the second floor during the confrontation, CBS2’s Cory James reported.

A 911 call, which police said could’ve been made by the suspect, sent officers racing to an apartment building on Main Street around 12:30 p.m.

“Hi, yes, there’s a man with a gun,” the caller said.

According to police, that man was in a third floor apartment. Police said officers fired shots when they arrived.

“What we know is, is that shots were fired, our officers fired. To the best of our knowledge we don’t know that the suspect fired,” said Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller.

As bullets went flying, we’re told one of the officers jumped over a railing.

“I don’t know why he jumped,” Mueller said. “We can only speculate, but to have an officer throw themselves over a banister… I would imagine one would think that he is, he felt like he was in grave danger.”

Residents said the danger was real for them, too.

“Pop, pop, pop. I just heard a bunch of them, so, I don’t know what’s going on. Sorry, I’m a little shaken,” Sue Grier told CBS2’s Leah Mishkin.

“Something like this just makes you scared,” said Maria Martinez, who works at the pharmacy down the block from the crime scene. “I just want to go home. I don’t like being surrounded with anything like this.”

Police said the 24-year-old suspect was shot in the calf and is expected to be OK.

The officer, a 20-plus year veteran of the force, is recovering in the intensive care unit at Jacobi Hospital.

“He has four broken vertebrae, and a concussion,” Mueller said. “Right now, he’s in ICU.”

Mayor Mike Spano said on Twitter, “My prayers continue to be with our brave police officers and their families and hope for the officer’s full recovery.”

Mueller said he’s thankful everyone is alive and expected to recover.

Officials said the incident was captured on police body camera. The video is expected to be released, but it was not immediately clear when.

The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office will assist the Yonkers Police Department on a joint investigation.

CBS2’s Leah Mishkin contributed to this report.