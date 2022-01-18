CBSN New YorkWatch Now
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two people were found dead after a car crashed into a pond Tuesday in Piscataway, New Jersey.

The Middlesex County prosecutor’s office said the vehicle was discovered shortly after 5:30 a.m. in New Market Pond near Stelton Road and Lakeview Avenue.

The victims were found inside the car and rushed to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Investigators are working to determine how the vehicle ended up in the water.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Piscataway Police Department at (732) 562-1100 or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3330.

