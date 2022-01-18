NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a woman accused of making anti-Jewish remarks toward and spitting on children in Brooklyn.
It happened Friday on Avenue P in Marine Park.READ MORE: Broadway Marquees Will Dim To Honor Trailblazing Actor Sidney Poitier
READ MORE: New York City Leaders Bracing For Avalanche Of Evictions After Moratorium Expires
The NYPD says the suspect, who can be seen on clear surveillance video, made the anti-Jewish remarks to an 8-year-old boy and two other children.
The woman then walked away, but returned to allegedly spit on the boy.MORE NEWS: Gov. Kathy Hochul: Number Of Positive COVID Cases Statewide Drops 75% In 2 Weeks
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.