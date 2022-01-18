House ExplosionDramatic Body Camera Video Shows NYPD Officers Rescuing Resident Moments After Deadly Bronx Blast
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Antisemitism, Brooklyn, Local TV, Marine Park, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a woman accused of making anti-Jewish remarks toward and spitting on children in Brooklyn.

It happened Friday on Avenue P in Marine Park.

READ MORE: Broadway Marquees Will Dim To Honor Trailblazing Actor Sidney Poitier

Police are looking for a woman accused of making anti-Jewish remarks toward and spitting on children in Brooklyn on Jan. 14, 2022. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

READ MORE: New York City Leaders Bracing For Avalanche Of Evictions After Moratorium Expires

The NYPD says the suspect, who can be seen on clear surveillance video, made the anti-Jewish remarks to an 8-year-old boy and two other children.

The woman then walked away, but returned to allegedly spit on the boy.

MORE NEWS: Gov. Kathy Hochul: Number Of Positive COVID Cases Statewide Drops 75% In 2 Weeks

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.

CBSNewYork Team