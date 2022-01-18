NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Friends and loved ones gathered Tuesday to remember 19-year-old Kristal Bayron Nieves.
A viewing was held at a funeral home on East 104th Street.READ MORE: Mother Of 19-Year-Old Killed At East Harlem Burger King Seeks Tough Sentence For Alleged Shooter
On Jan. 9, Bayron Nieves was working at a Burger King in East Harlem when she was shot and killed by an armed robber.READ MORE: Family, Friends Hold Vigil For Kristal Bayron Nieves, 19-Year-Old Killed In East Harlem Burger King Robbery
Arelia Taveras, the head of the New York State Latino Restaurant Bar and Lounge Association, says more needs to be done to keep workers safe.
“We’re trying to do a GoFundMe page because we understand that a restaurant failed this family,” she said. “We want to give our future a chance, our employees a chance. Let them, you know, keep them in conditions that are safe.”MORE NEWS: NYPD: Winston Glynn, Charged With Murder In Kristal Bayron Nieves Shooting, Used To Work At Same Burger King
In a statement, Burger King said the company’s hearts go out to those who knew Nieves. They add the franchise is fully cooperating with local authorities.