NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man was shot Tuesday morning in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
It happened around 3:30 a.m. at the corner of Metropolitan and Wythe avenues.
Police say the 22-year-old man was sitting in his car, when another vehicle pulled up and someone fired shots.
The victim was struck in the head and taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.