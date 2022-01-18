BREAKING NEWSNYPD Officer, Suspect Both Shot In The Bronx
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer and a suspect were both shot in the Bronx on Tuesday night.

It happened near Lorillard Place and Third Avenue in the Belmont section. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Officials say it appears the officer was shot in the leg. The officer was last reported to be in stable condition.

A suspect was also shot. Their condition is unknown.

Further details have not yet been made available.

