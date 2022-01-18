NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer and a suspect were both shot in the Bronx on Tuesday night.
It happened near Lorillard Place and Third Avenue in the Belmont section. Residents are asked to avoid the area.
Due to a police activity, please avoid the vicinity of Lorillard Place and 3rd avenue in the Bronx. Expect emergency vehicles & delays in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/pNvdOU1oB1
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 19, 2022
Officials say it appears the officer was shot in the leg. The officer was last reported to be in stable condition.READ MORE: 1 Dead, 5 Police Officers Among 8 Injured In Suspected Gas Explosion At Bronx Home
A suspect was also shot. Their condition is unknown.
