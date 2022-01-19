BREAKING NEWS11-Month-Old Child Shot In Face In The Bronx
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An infant was shot in the Bronx on Wednesday.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. at Valentine Avenue and East 198th Street in Fordham Manor.

According to police, an 11-month-old girl was in the back seat of a vehicle when a bullet apparently hit her cheek.

She was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

