NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An infant was shot in the Bronx on Wednesday.
It happened around 6:45 p.m. at Valentine Avenue and East 198th Street in Fordham Manor.
According to police, an 11-month-old girl was in the back seat of a vehicle when a bullet apparently hit her cheek.
She was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition.
No arrests have been made at this time.
