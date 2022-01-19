NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying the man caught on video shoving an 81-year-old to the sidewalk in an unprovoked assault.
Police say it happened at 12:30 a.m. on Christmas at 86th Street near East End Avenue in Yorkville.
Police say it happened at 12:30 a.m. on Christmas at 86th Street near East End Avenue in Yorkville.
Surveillance video shows the victim chatting with someone on the street as both walk their dogs. The suspect approaches, walking between the two, and shoves the victim, who stumbles and falls to the sidewalk.
The suspect kept on walking, and can be seen on video making an obscene gesture back to the victim as he walks away.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.