BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Garden State Parkway has been shut down in both directions in Brick Township on due to a large fire.
Officials say a large brush fire broke out near Exit 91 on Wednesday evening.
***TRAFFIC ALERT***
Garden State Parkway Closed in Brick Twp.
The Garden State Parkway will be closed in both directions due to a large fire in the area of MP 91 in Brick Twp.
Please plan an alternate route as all traffic is being diverted and entry ramps will be closed.
— NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) January 19, 2022
Smoke from the fire caused poor road visibility, resulting in traffic backups.
I’ve been briefed on the brush fire near Exit 91 of the @GSParkway. Please avoid the area as poor road visibility is resulting large traffic backups. https://t.co/G7jsAHIB3Y
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 19, 2022
Any drivers who are stuck in traffic approaching Exit 91 can call 511 for assistance or visit 511nj.org.