By CBSNewYork Team
BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Garden State Parkway has been shut down in both directions in Brick Township on due to a large fire.

Officials say a large brush fire broke out near Exit 91 on Wednesday evening.

Smoke from the fire caused poor road visibility, resulting in traffic backups.

Any drivers who are stuck in traffic approaching Exit 91 can call 511 for assistance or visit 511nj.org.

