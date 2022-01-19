NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The third and final teen to plead guilty in the murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors received his sentence in court Wednesday.
Rashaun Weaver, 16, will serve 14 years to life in prison.
Last month, he pleaded guilty to second degree murder and robbery charges in the stabbing death of majors at Morningside Park in Dec. 2019.
Two other teens were previously sentenced.
Weaver’s attorney spoke briefly after the hearing.
“It’s a horrible crime, and I can’t imagine what the Majors family is going through,” said defense attorney Jeffrey Lichtman.
The parents of Tessa Majors were in court for sentencing.
A prosecutor read a victim impact statement from her family that said in part “the family of Tessa Majors misses her every second of every day and will continue to do so as long as they are living and sentient. Their pain is immeasurable and does not go away.”