NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) Sotheby’s is hosting an auction to honor late fashion designer Virgil Abloh.

Two hundred pairs of the Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1 sneakers will be sold online.

The shoes were part of Abloh’s spring/summer 2022 collection.

He died in November of cancer.

Proceeds from the auction will go to his scholarship fund for Black fashion students.

The auction will be held Jan. 26.

