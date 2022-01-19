NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sotheby’s is hosting an auction to honor late fashion designer Virgil Abloh.
Two hundred pairs of the Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1 sneakers will be sold online.READ MORE: Police: 11-Month-Old Child Shot In Face In The Bronx
The shoes were part of Abloh’s spring/summer 2022 collection.READ MORE: Fire Shuts Down Garden State Parkway In Brick Township
He died in November of cancer.
Proceeds from the auction will go to his scholarship fund for Black fashion students.MORE NEWS: Alternate Side Parking Suspended In NYC Thursday Due To Expected Snowfall
The auction will be held Jan. 26.