NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More snow is on the way.

We’re in for another round of winter weather through Thursday morning.

Here’s a look at what to expect and when:

Wednesday 9 p.m. — Midnight: Clouds thicken with perhaps a few rain showers spilling in, but mainly south and west of the city. Temperatures remain in the 40s.

Midnight — 3 a.m.: Rain showers and light rain spread over the area. Some snow starts to fill in across our distant northwest suburbs. Temperatures remain in the 40s and upper 30s.

3 a.m. — 7 a.m.: Rain transitions to snow. Snow on the ground: Trace-2″

7 a.m. — 11 a.m.: Periods of light to moderate snow. Travel will be tricky during this time; expect slick roads and reduced visibilities. Snow on the ground: 1-3″

11 a.m. — 1 p.m.: Snow tapers off. Snow on the ground: 1-3+”.