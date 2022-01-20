Storm WatchAfter Snow Blows Through We're In For A Deep Freeze; Check The Latest Forecast
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a man accused of shoving and injuring a 72-year-old woman at a Manhattan newsstand.

The incident happened in front of a stand at 412 West 17th St. at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police.

(credit: NYPD)

The man, apparently unprovoked, pushed the woman against the stand and caused her to hit her head, police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition with a cut and swelling on her forehead.

The man police are looking for is approximately 50 years old and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, a black winter hat, white sneakers and carrying a blue and black backpack.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

