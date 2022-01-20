NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a man accused of shoving and injuring a 72-year-old woman at a Manhattan newsstand.
The incident happened in front of a stand at 412 West 17th St. at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police.
The man, apparently unprovoked, pushed the woman against the stand and caused her to hit her head, police said.
The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition with a cut and swelling on her forehead.
The man police are looking for is approximately 50 years old and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, a black winter hat, white sneakers and carrying a blue and black backpack.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.