TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says those working in health care and high-risk congregant settings need to be vaccinated and boosted.
Health care workers have until Jan. 27 to get their first shots, and until Feb. 28 to be fully vaccinated.READ MORE: NYPD Officer Shot On Staten Island
Others in high-risk settings, including correctional facilities, must get their first dose by Feb. 28 and their second by March 30.
WATCH: Gov. Murphy Announces Vaccine And Booster Mandate
“The science tells us that it’s no longer good enough to just receive your primary series, as being boosted is necessary to protect yourself and those around you,” Murphy said Wednesday. “Therefore, everyone who works in these settings is now also required to get their booster.”READ MORE: Storm Watch: 1-3" Of Snow Expected, Winter Weather Advisories In Effect Through 1PM
Health care employees need their booster shots by Feb. 28, and those in high-risk settings by the March 30 deadline.
The governor said there will be no testing option, and workers who do not comply could face termination.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
Editor’s note: This story was first published Jan. 19.