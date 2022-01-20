Storm Watch1-3" Of Snow Expected With Winter Weather Advisories In Effect Through 1PM
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says those working in health care and high-risk congregant settings need to be vaccinated and boosted.

Health care workers have until Jan. 27 to get their first shots, and until Feb. 28 to be fully vaccinated.

Others in high-risk settings, including correctional facilities, must get their first dose by Feb. 28 and their second by March 30.

“The science tells us that it’s no longer good enough to just receive your primary series, as being boosted is necessary to protect yourself and those around you,” Murphy said Wednesday. “Therefore, everyone who works in these settings is now also required to get their booster.”

Health care employees need their booster shots by Feb. 28, and those in high-risk settings by the March 30 deadline.

The governor said there will be no testing option, and workers who do not comply could face termination.

