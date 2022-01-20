Developing StoryPolice Involved Shooting In The Bronx Leaves Suspect Injured
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Bronx, Gun violence, Local TV, NYC Shootings, NYPD, Wakefield

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a police-involved shooting in the Bronx on Thursday afternoon.

The NYPD confirmed there was gunfire at around 1:30 p.m. at 3950 Bronx Blvd. in the Wakefield section of the borough.

Police said officers initially responded to a reports of a burglary. Sources said the suspect shot at officers and missed and they returned fire, hitting the suspect twice. No officers were injured in the incident.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

We’ll have more on this developing story on the CBS2 News at 5 & 6 p.m.

