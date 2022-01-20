NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a police-involved shooting in the Bronx on Thursday afternoon.
The NYPD confirmed there was gunfire at around 1:30 p.m. at 3950 Bronx Blvd. in the Wakefield section of the borough.
ADVISORY: Due to a police investigation, avoid the area around 3950 Bronx Boulevard in the Bronx. Expect traffic and a large police presence in the area. Please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/micEHMiK4O
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 20, 2022
Police said officers initially responded to a reports of a burglary. Sources said the suspect shot at officers and missed and they returned fire, hitting the suspect twice. No officers were injured in the incident.
A gun was recovered at the scene.
