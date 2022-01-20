NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD detective was shot while executing a search warrant Thursday on Staten Island.
A shootout between the detective and a suspect happened on Rockne Street in the New Springville section around 6 a.m., according to police.READ MORE: Search Continues For Gunman After 11-Month-Old Shot By Stray Bullet In Bronx
The wounded officer was taken to Staten Island University Hospital in stable condition.READ MORE: Garden State Parkway Reopens After Fire Shut Down Lanes In Both Directions
“One NYPD detective was shot, and is in the hospital. We pray for him. Unless we get the help we need to get guns off our streets, and keep repeat offenders in jail, gunmen will continue to rule our city,” Detectives Endowment Association President Paul DiGiacomo said in a statement.
The officer’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.MORE NEWS: Controversial Statue Of Former President Theodore Roosevelt Removed From American Museum Of Natural History
The suspect was also shot and is expected to OK.