NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man on an e-bike was struck and injured by an SUV overnight in Brooklyn.
Police are searching for the driver.
It happened around midnight at the intersection of 10th Avenue and 18th Street, not far from Prospect Park.
The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He was wearing a helmet, police said.
There were no immediate details on the SUV or driver involved.