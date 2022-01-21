PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The city of Paterson is stepping up to help with the country’s worst blood shortage in over a decade.
Paterson city officials, the Red Cross and local hospitals are hosting blood drives to help fill the reserves of the local supply.
The American Red Cross has called it a national crisis.
Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh is encouraging people to donate.
"We are doing our part in Paterson by hosting this blood drive, and I'm really encouraged that there are so many people that have signed up. So much so that we will have a second blood drive on February 3rd to meet the demand and provide the supply to these hospitals that are suffering," he said.
The mayor was one of many people who showed up to donate Friday.