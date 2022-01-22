NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Authorities say Brian Laundrie claimed responsibility for Gabby Petito‘s death in written statements that were found near Laundrie’s body back in October.

The FBI provided a final update on the investigation into Petito’s death Friday.

“The investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito,” said FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider.

Petito, a 22-year-old Blue Point native, was reported missing in early September after going on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie, her fiancé.



Laundrie, who had returned from the trip without Petito, went missing himself as the investigation into Petito’s whereabouts began.

Petito’s body was later found in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, near where Petitio and Laundrie had been seen together. The coroner’s office ruled Petito’s death a homicide, saying she died from strangulation and blunt force injuries to the head and neck.

Laundrie’s remains were found about a month later in a Florida nature reserve, along with a backpack, a notebook and a revolver.

The FBI said Friday that the notebook contained written statements by Laundrie claiming responsibility for Petito’s death.

The medical examiner’s office determined Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Petito’s family released the following statement in response to the FBI’s final update:

“Gabby’s family would like to thank the Federal Bureau of Investigation, specifically the Wyoming, Denver, New York and Tampa offices, all of their task force members and their assisting agencies. “Gabby’s family would like to thank the FBI’s Victim Services Department for all they have done for them. Victim Services has been there for support from the earliest stages of this investigation and helped their entire family navigate through the worst moments of their lives. “We truly appreciate the FBI’s diligent and painstaking efforts in this extremely complicated case. The quality and quantity of the facts and information collected by the FBI leave no doubt [that] Brian Laundrie murdered Gabby.”

