Another night of cold temperatures is in store as an arctic air mass remains in place. Lows tonight will be slightly colder than last night with light winds. Thirteen will be the low in the city, but many of the suburbs will reach into the single digits. A few subzero readings are also possible for the extreme northern suburbs.
Saturday will see mostly sunny skies and a continuation of frigid conditions as our high fails to crack 30 once again, with a high of 29.
Lows for Saturday night will be warmer than tonight, with 22 in the city, and teens for the burbs. No significant precipitation is in store throughout the period.