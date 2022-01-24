FAIRFIELD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A Connecticut man is facing charges after police say he went on a tirade in a smoothie store.
Police say video shows 48-year-old James Iannazzo throwing a drink that hit a worker and yelling racist comments Saturday inside a Robeks outlet in Fairfield.
It happened after Iannazzo's son reportedly had a severe allergic reaction to a drink from the store.
He left and later turned himself into police, and was arrested on several charges.
Merrill Lynch, where Iannazzo worked, issued a statement to CBS affiliate WFSB.
“Our company does not tolerate behavior of this kind. We immediately investigated and have taken action. This individual is no longer employed at our firm,” the statement read.
His attorney, Frank J. Riccio II, also posted a statement:
