Today: Clouds to start the day, then a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 30s.
Tonight: Some snow showers pass through with the best chance across our northern suburbs. Up to a coating or so is expected. Outside of that, it will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 30s and 20s.
Tomorrow: Clouds give way to some sun. It will be milder, too, with highs in the low 40s.
Wednesday: Sunny and colder with highs in the 20s and wind chills in the single digits and teens.