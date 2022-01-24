Latest UpdatesNYPD Officer Wilbert Mora Remains In Grave Condition At NYU Langone
CBS News New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather Headlines, New York weather

Today: Clouds to start the day, then a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 30s.

(Credit: CBS2)

READ MORE: Rookie NYPD Officer Sumit Sulan Hailed A Hero For Quick Actions In Deadly Harlem Shooting

Tonight: Some snow showers pass through with the best chance across our northern suburbs. Up to a coating or so is expected. Outside of that, it will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 30s and 20s.

(Credit: CBS2)

READ MORE: NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora Remains In Grave Condition At NYU Langone

Tomorrow: Clouds give way to some sun. It will be milder, too, with highs in the low 40s.

(Credit: CBS2)

MORE NEWS: NYPD Officer Jason Rivera 'Always Said He Wanted To Be A Police Officer;' Wake And Funeral Set For This Week

Wednesday: Sunny and colder with highs in the 20s and wind chills in the single digits and teens.

CBSNewYork Team