Today: Clouds give way to sun. It will be milder, too, with highs in the low 40s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy and frigid. Temps will fall into the 20s and teens with widespread single digit wind chills.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy and colder. Highs in the mid and upper 20s with wind chills in the single digits and teens.

Thursday: Sunny and still cold. Highs in the upper 20s.

Heads up:
-Chance of snow Friday
-Potential snow storm Friday night into Saturday

