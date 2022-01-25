Today: Clouds give way to sun. It will be milder, too, with highs in the low 40s.
Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy and frigid. Temps will fall into the 20s and teens with widespread single digit wind chills.
Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy and colder. Highs in the mid and upper 20s with wind chills in the single digits and teens.
Thursday: Sunny and still cold. Highs in the upper 20s.
Heads up:
-Chance of snow Friday
-Potential snow storm Friday night into Saturday