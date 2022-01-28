First AlertNor'easter To Bring Significant Snowfall To Tri-State Area; Check The Forecast
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA is adjusting service ahead of the winter storm and urging everyone to avoid unnecessary travel.

The Long Island Rail Road will suspend service on all branches by 8 a.m. Saturday.

Service on Metro-North’s New Canaan, Danbury, Waterbury and Wassaic branches is also being suspended Saturday.

Metro-North will provide hourly service on the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven lines.

MTA crews will work extended hours to keep tracks, signals, switches and third rails operating on the subway.

NJ TRANSIT, meanwhile, is temporarily suspending all bus, River LINE and Access Link services at the beginning of the day Saturday.

CBSNewYork Team