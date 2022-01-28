NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is bracing for snow and officials are taking as many precautionary steps as possible.

Mayor Eric Adams and the Department of Sanitation said Friday there are 280,000 tons of salt available and about 700 salt spreaders were already deployed, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported.

DSNY crews started pretreating more than 700 miles of roads with brine Thursday. There is a hazardous travel advisory in effect through Saturday.

Outdoor dining in the city is suspended Saturday and COVID vaccine appointments at city-run sites are being rescheduled to Sunday.

Alternate side parking will also be suspended Saturday through Tuesday.

UPDATE: #NYCASP rules will be suspended tomorrow, Saturday, January 29 through Tuesday, February 1 to facilitate snow operations and for scheduled suspensions. Parking meters will remain in effect. — NYC Alt Side Parking (@NYCASP) January 28, 2022

“Look after your neighbors, and that includes checking in on them, shoveling snow if need be, to make sure they get the support, particularly our seniors,” Adams said.

“If any residents see downed trees, they may call 311. We have the downed-tree task force on alert,” Acting Office of Emergency Management Commissioner Christina Farrell said.

“Every block in New York City is on a route and we have a plan to complete all routes. We will re-ride and re-address with salt and liquid calcium chloride,” DSNY Commissioner Edward Grayson said.

DSNY will send out about 1,800 plows. The public is urged to stay off the roads and use mass transit.

