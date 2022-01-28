NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Nor’easter is headed our way, and it’s expected to bring some significant snowfall.

High winds and coastal flooding will also be a concern.

A winter storm warning has been issued for most of the area from 7 p.m. Friday through 7 p.m. Saturday.

A blizzard warning is also issued for the Jersey Shore and Suffolk County during the same timeframe.

SNOW TOTALS

The Jersey Shore and Long Island will see the most accumulation, with 12 to 18 inches expected for most, and more than 18 inches possible for some.

New York City will likely see 4 to 8 inches, and areas north and west will see 2 to 4.

STORM TIMING

The snow moves in Friday evening in the southeast, before making its way into the city later Friday night and into the overnight hours.

It will taper off Saturday afternoon, with the final flakes falling in the east in the late afternoon.

Friday Night: Light bands of snow reach southern New Jersey

Overnight: Snow expands north and west

Saturday Morning: Snow bands take shape, winds start to build

Saturday Noon: Snow cuts off west of New York City, rages east

Saturday Afternoon: Snow tapers off around Long Island, except for extreme eastern edge, winds pick up

Saturday Evening: Winds strong out east, with blowing snow possible

Sunday Morning: Frigid, but sunny

