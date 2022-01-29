NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Westchester County isn’t slated to see the brunt of this storm, but the snow and wind are still causing treacherous driving conditions.
CBS2’s Elijah Westbrook reported Saturday from New Rochelle, where the roads were pretty quiet. He spoke with one man working to clear a nearby parking lot.
“It’s alright, it’s not as bad as I thought it would be,” he said. “Stay in with the storm, just keep scraping until it stops and we can salt it up… You’re better off, because there’s ice one the bottom of the snow… Very slippery conditions.”
Westchester County Executive George Latimer said crews are ready, but power outages remain his biggest concern.
“We do have extra police crews out there policing the parkways to help any stranded motorists. We brined the roads last night, and we’re plowing and salting today,” Latimer told CBS2 early Saturday morning. “We’re monitoring the power outages. We think, that between Con Edison and NYSEG, that’s our greatest concern over the next few hours as the winds get higher.”
On top of the snow, it's very windy and cold. Not the best weather for building a snowman.
