By Ali Bauman
RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Parts of New York are now in a state of emergency, with Long Island getting hit especially hard by this storm.

CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported from Riverhead in Suffolk County, where the snow and wind made for near whiteout conditions early Saturday morning.

It snowed for several hours overnight, but the flakes were small and the accumulation was slow.

Once it hit 11:30 p.m., the snowfall really got some weight, and it has been hammering down ever since.

Bauman grabbed a bite at Signature Bagels, one of the only open places in town.

“It’s the plow guys, mostly plow people, they’re all coming in. Everyone else is snowed in, I guess,” the owner said.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman checked in with CBS2 and told residents to stay alert.

“My biggest concern is that we’re going to get walloped again, and I think that some people may have a false sense of security,” he said. “Because the snow has dissipated a little bit, the winds have died down a little bit. But the forecasters are telling us that within the next three hours, we’re going to get more snow and the winds are going to gust over 45 miles an hour.”

CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff joined Bauman with team coverage from Bayshore, where the roads were slick with packed ice. As she reported, most people seemed to be heeding the warning to stay home.

“It’s starting to refreeze, so there’s a layer of ice over that snow that’s on the ground that’s been packed,” snowplow driver Ethan Viola told Gusoff. “So it’s very dangerous and it’s tough to see.”

Gusoff also reported Nassau County police are investigating a possible storm-related death.

A person was found dead inside their car with the window slightly cracked around 2:45 a.m. outside the Marriott in Uniondale.

