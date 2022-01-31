NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst died Sunday in New York City. She was 30.

According to the NYPD, her body was found outside a high-rise apartment building near Times Square. They are calling it a suicide.

Kryst was an attorney and a correspondent and host for the TV news show “Extra.” She exploded onto the national stage in May 2019 when she won the Miss USA title.

The crowning of the North Carolina-native marked an unexpected moment in history because, for the first time, three Black women were the reigning Miss USA, Miss Teen USA and Miss America.

RESOURCES AND ASSISTANCE

Kryst was a former Division I athlete and wrote about having to be hospitalized for overworking herself while earning her law degree along with an MBA at the same time.

Kryst was a mental health advocate speaking out on World Mental Health Day. Last March, she wrote about her reflections on turning 30.

She penned an essay for Allure, writing, “When I was crowned Miss USA 2019 at 28 years old, I was the oldest woman in history to win the title… Turning 30 feels like a cold reminder that I’m running out of time to matter in society’s eyes… ”

Kryst’s success continued as she was often spotted at red carpet events, most recently working as a correspondent for “Extra.”

“Cheslie was not just a vital part of the show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff,” a statement from the show read in part.

Her final post on Instagram said, “May this day bring you rest and peace.”

If you or someone you know is seeking mental health resources, you can call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-6264. If you’re in a crisis, text “NAMI” to 741741.

For more resources, please click here.

Jericka Duncan contributed to this report.