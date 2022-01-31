NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York City Department of Sanitation made huge strides over the weekend cleaning up snow dumped by the nor’easter, and the hard work continues.

CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock caught up with snow laborers putting in sweat equity to clear the sidewalks of the city.

It’s a tough job clearing packed snow, and snow laborers with sanitation are on it, scraping and shoveling Chatham Square walkways, while the bigger rigs tackle wider spaces.

Ridding this space of snow can’t wait says Superintendent Anthony Innone.

“Double edged sword, snowy sidewalks and Lunar New Year is coming up,” Innone said.

Perhaps that’s why sanitation had some help from the Chinatown Business Development District. It seems they hired workers to ready the space for Lunar New Year too.

Jose Pachecho says he can’t work tomorrow.

“That is bad luck,” he said.

Ronald Hamilton did serious shoveling at home in Kew Gardens Queens first, and says they got hit hard.

“Over a foot at least,” said Ronald Hamilton of Kew Gardens.

He’s putting in overtime.

“Yes… keep New York clean,” he said.

Clean means green. Pay starts at $17 an hour for snow laborers, with a big boost if you work more than 40. Peter Thomas says for 10 years now he’s stepped up to shovel out post storm.

“I love it. You know, exercise, and I get paid,” Thomas said.

Monday, 200 people spread out across all five boroughs trying to get the job done, but the DSNY says it could always use more help.

“To do these little intricate areas, like crosswalks, bus stops and fire hydrants,” Innone said.

Sidewalks of course. Catch basins too, to make sure the city that never sleeps can keep moving without slipping and sliding on snow that’s days old.

You must be 18 years or older to work as a snow laborer. To sign up, CLICK HERE.