NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Some Staten Island students are showing their support for New York’s Finest.

Students gathered outside Our Lady Star Of The Sea Monday morning for a pep rally for the NYPD.

Students carried signs, with messages of thanks and celebrating the bravery of the department.

After a moment of silence, eighth graders released blue balloons in honor of fallen officers.

“We have a lot of parents that are part of the NYPD, so we just thought it was fitting to give them a tribute,” Jannine Roland said.

“This is very special. I really appreciate what the school has done for the NYPD, showing the support,” said Joey Lemos.

“I love this. This is great. The outpouring of appreciation from these kids, it really warms my heart,” said retired NYPD Det. Vincent DeMarco.

The show of support comes after a tragic month for the NYPD. Two officers were fatally wounded in the line of duty. Three others were shot in separate incidents.

A wake will be held Tuesday for the second NYPD officer killed in a deadly ambush in Harlem.

A viewing for officer Wilbert Mora will be held at St. Patrick’s Cathedral from 1-8 p.m. Tuesday. His funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.

CBS News New York will stream that service live. It will also air live on WLNY-TV 10/55.